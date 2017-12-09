LPD rings bell for Salvation Army

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton Police Department kicked off their annual bell ringing competition against Lawton Fire Department on Saturday. Both departments are competing to raise money for the Salvation Army.

LPD volunteers donated their time to help the organization reach its holiday goals. They also gave out free candy to kids and to those who donated.

Detective Charles Whittington said last year they were unable to hold the competition because of weather conditions, but this year their thankful for another opportunity to give to those in need.

"We do more than just patrol, then go out and make arrests,” said Whittington. “It's about keeping community safe but also giving back to the community.

Whittington said they are looking to raise as much as they can to beat the Lawton Fire Department. LFD will be at the Walmart ringing the bell for the Salvation Army next week.

After that donations will be counted to determine which department won the competition.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.