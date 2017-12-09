7NEWS gives back at "Share Your Christmas" event

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- On Saturday our 7NEWS team got into the holiday spirit at our second annual Share Your Christmas event. 7NEWS reporters, anchors and your First Alert weather team gathered at Walmart on 67th street and the one at Sheridan Road. 7NEWS viewers brought food, toys, and clothes. They brought items from home and drove by to drop them off, but others walked right into Walmart and bought items to donate.

Ronald Thomas was one of those donors. He said it touched his heart to be able to give.

"Everyday is the time of the season to give to someone that actually needs,” said Thomas.

All donations will be given directly to Lawton Food Bank and the Salvation Army.

