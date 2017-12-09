Boil order in Archer City lifted

ARCHER CITY, TX (KAUZ) - The boil order that was in effect for Archer City has been lifted.

As of 10 a.m Saturday, the city has taken corrective action to restore adequate pressure and testing has shown that the water no longer requires boiling.

Archer County officials originally issued the boil order on Friday, December 8 due to a loss of pressure because of a water line break.

