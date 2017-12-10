Fletcher Christmas Store needs donations

FLETCHER, OK (KSWO) -The Fletcher Christmas Store opens this week, but they're short on donations.



Each year the store gives children in the community a chance to have something under the tree...all for free for families that struggle to provide.



They need your help in giving new toys, games or books, specifically for children ages 5-12.

For 8 years now, The Fletcher Christmas store has been putting smiles on kids faces and giving them something to open on Christmas day.



"You don't have to sit there and worry about the financial burden of having so many kids and even the smaller families," said Brittany Douglas, mother. "Just to see them come in and be so grateful that they were able to get something to provide when they may not be able to so it's a really great thing that they are doing here."



Douglas has 5 kids to provide for. She is thankful to have a place that is so generous to the families in the community.



"Trying to provide gifts for all of them and for them to actually be happy with it," said Douglas. "They definitely help out and they have so many different things to choose from age groups."



But, the store still needs your help to make sure families like the Douglas's have a good Christmas. They need toys that children ages 5 through 12 would like.



"Just games, toys, footballs, basketballs, soccer balls, board games, leggos," said Penny Hammonds, organizer. "Anything that would appeal to that age group for boys and girls."



Hammonds says it's through the communities giving that she is reminded why she first started the Fletcher Christmas Store.



"I know that there is a need out there in the community," said Hammonds."There is a lot of kids that wouldn't have Christmas gifts if there wasn't programs like this."



Volunteers say your money and donations goes a long way.



"It all goes to a good cause," said Brooklyn Kimball, Volunteer. "To give back to our community is a good thing and other communities is even better, just to get out and involved."

The Fletcher Christmas store opens Monday through Wednesday from 6 to 9pm. If you would like to shop for your children, you can contact Hammonds to make an appointment.



And, If you would like to donate, you can drop them off at Fletcher City hall or contact Hammonds at 580-678-0913.

