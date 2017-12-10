Fletcher Christmas Store needs donations

President Donald Trump plans to celebrate heroes of the civil rights movement during a visit to Mississippi, but at least one leader of that era plans to be a no-show.
Most statewide Republican officeholders in Alabama say they will vote for Republican Roy Moore in the U.S. Senate race with at least one notable exception.
Gaza officials say two Hamas members have been killed in Israeli airstrikes following a rocket attack on Israel.
The Fletcher Christmas Store opens this week, but they're short on donations.
Sen. Al Franken said Thursday he would resign, just a day after new allegations brought the number of women alleging he had groped or tried to kiss them to at least eight.
