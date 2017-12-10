Santa visits Mattie Beal House in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Santa made a stop at the Mattie Beal House in Lawton to spread the holiday cheer. It was all apart of their second annual Santa Christmas event.

Nearly 70 kids and their families got the chance to meet Santa and take Christmas photos. They also got a tour of the Mattie Beal home and learned about the history.

Organizer Sherene Williams said this event is something she always look forward too.

It's very exciting, it's something for our children here in the Lawton Fort Sill community, it's something that fun and safe for them to do. The children also received candy canes today and they just learning about the history for the city of Lawton," said Williams.



Admission was $5 but the event was free for the first 40 kids, all thanks to Sherenes Boutique and Preston Gates Consulting Services.

