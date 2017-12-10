Grass fire sparks near Southwest Lawton neighborhood

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A grass fire sparked up in a Lawton neighborhood Sunday afternoon threatening several homes.

It was in a neighborhood just off Lee Boulevard and Southwest 52 Street. The Lawton Fire Department said the fire spread 15 yards in residents' backyards. Luckily no one was hurt and no structures were damaged. Fire officials were able to put the fire out just after 4 p.m.

The cause of this fire has not been determined.

