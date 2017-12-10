Multiple car crash on Cache Road

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-A chain reaction accident on Cache Road Sunday night slowed traffic down and damaged the cars involved. It happened around 6 p.m.

Lawton police said at Northwest 33rd and Cache Road a car was pulling out of the driveway of a home and onto Cache Road. Another car was driving West on Cache, and Lawton police said it hit the car pulling out of the driveway. That accident caused another crash when a car slowed to stop in front of the accident and a pickup then hit that car.

Luckily, Lawton Police said no one was hurt.

