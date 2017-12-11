UPDATE: Edison Elementary to resume classes Tuesday

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools says classes will be in session Tuesday at Edison Elementary after a gas leak forced the school's closure on Monday.

LPS says the City of Lawton inspected the building and cleared it for occupancy. A pin hole leak in a gas line has also been repaired and service has been restored.

ORIGINAL STORY

Lawton Public School officials say Edison Elementary has been closed for the rest of the day due to an apparent gas leak. Officials with Lawton Public Schools are reporting that a permit from the city will be necessary to reopen the school.

If parents do not hear from LPS by 6:00 a.m. tomorrow, the school will remain closed on Tuesday, December 12th.

The gas leak was reported early Monday morning and students were evacuated while emergency responders along with Centerpoint Energy assessed the situation. After a short time, Centerpoint Energy told school officials they needed to conduct more testing which could take at least two hours. A small pin leak hole was found. Maintenance staff has been there all day working on it.

Officials made the decision to close the school for the day and students were taken to nearby Eisenhower Middle School.

LPS is asking parents to come to the EMS auditorium with proper identification to pickup their children.

