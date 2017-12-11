UPDATE: Edison Elementary to resume classes Tuesday

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools says classes will be in session Tuesday at Edison Elementary after a gas leak forced the school's closure on Monday.
LPS says the City of Lawton inspected the building and cleared it for occupancy. A pin hole leak in a gas line has also been repaired and service has been restored.
ORIGINAL STORY
Lawton Public School officials say Edison Elementary has been closed for the rest of the day due to an apparent gas leak. Officials with Lawton Public Schools are reporting that a permit from the city will be necessary to reopen the school.
If parents do not hear from LPS by 6:00 a.m. tomorrow, the school will remain closed on Tuesday, December 12th.
The gas leak was reported early Monday morning and students were evacuated while emergency responders along with Centerpoint Energy assessed the situation. After a short time, Centerpoint Energy told school officials they needed to conduct more testing which could take at least two hours. A small pin leak hole was found. Maintenance staff has been there all day working on it.
Officials made the decision to close the school for the day and students were taken to nearby Eisenhower Middle School.
LPS is asking parents to come to the EMS auditorium with proper identification to pickup their children.
Stay with 7News for updates on the situation.
Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.
Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged...
Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.
The man arrested in the bombing, who told investigators he wanted to retaliate for American action against Islamic State extremists, came to the U.S. from Bangladesh in 2011 on a visa available to certain relatives of U.S. citizens.
The man arrested in the bombing, who told investigators he wanted to retaliate for American action against Islamic State extremists, came to the U.S. from Bangladesh in 2011 on a visa available to certain relatives of U.S. citizens.
Public polling shows many Americans are unhappy with the proposal. The separate bills recently passed by the House and Senate combine steep tax cuts for corporations with more modest reductions for most individuals.
Public polling shows many Americans are unhappy with the proposal. The separate bills recently passed by the House and Senate combine steep tax cuts for corporations with more modest reductions for most individuals.
Officials say the largest, most destructive wildfire burning in Southern California is expected to grow as it enters its second week.
Officials say the largest, most destructive wildfire burning in Southern California is expected to grow as it enters its second week.
The woman was arrested and charged with making criminal threats.
The woman was arrested and charged with making criminal threats.