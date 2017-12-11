Edison Elem. closed due to gas leak concerns - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Edison Elem. closed due to gas leak concerns

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

Lawton Public School officials say Edison Elementary has been closed for the rest of the day due to an apparent gas leak.

The gas leak was reported early Monday morning and students were evacuated while emergency responders along with Centerpoint Energy assessed the situation. After a short time, Centerpoint Energy told school officials they needed to conduct more testing which could take at least two hours. Officials made the decision to close the school for the day and students were taken to nearby Eisenhower Middle School.

LPS is asking parents to come to the EMS auditorium with proper identification to pickup their children.

Stay with 7News for updates on the situation.

