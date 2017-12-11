Oklahoma college board member chided for anti-gay comments

Officials say the largest, most destructive wildfire burning in Southern California is expected to grow as it enters its second week.
Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged...
For the eighth year, Fort Sill families are getting a little help this holiday season. The Toys for Kids program gives soldiers the chance to shop around and pick out two toys per child. All the toys are donated by sponsors and the community. Hosted by Fort Sill Family and MWR, the goal is to reach about 500 families with about 3,000 toys!
Four people were injured, including the suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, according to the New York Fire Department. All injuries are non-life-threatening.
A traffic stop in Chickasha led to a large drug bust. On December 6th, police stopped a driver for suspicion of driving under the influence. The driver, James Dale Scott, was not only driving irately but exhibiting signs of being impaired by some substance. K-9 Officer Ori alerted on the passenger door of the vehicle a short distance from the passenger, Brittiny Dawn Alexander.
