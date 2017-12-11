Oklahoma border town leery of planned bioterror test - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma border town leery of planned bioterror test

By JUSTIN JUOZAPAVICIUS
Associated Press

NEWKIRK, Okla. (AP) - Residents of the small town of Newkirk, Oklahoma, near the Kansas border are worried about Department of Homeland Security plans to conduct a bioterrorism response drill near town.

The government plans to release what it says are inert chemicals into the atmosphere to gauge how authorities might respond to a bioterror event.

But some concerned residents in Newkirk and nearby towns such as Arkansas City, Kansas, say they've been stonewalled by Homeland Security and don't know enough about the chemicals. Most of their questions involve the government's use of DiPel, a biological insecticide that's approved for use in organic farming.

The government says it's safe and won't harm humans or animals, but residents say they need more assurances the chemical won't get into a nearby waterway and acres of cropland.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • 3 Trump accusers speak out, call for congressional probe

    3 Trump accusers speak out, call for congressional probe

    Monday, December 11 2017 10:43 AM EST2017-12-11 15:43:27 GMT
    Monday, December 11 2017 4:26 PM EST2017-12-11 21:26:51 GMT

    Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged...

    Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.

  • Fort Sill families go shopping during the Toys for Kids program

    Fort Sill families go shopping during the Toys for Kids program

    Monday, December 11 2017 4:16 PM EST2017-12-11 21:16:17 GMT

    For the eighth year, Fort Sill families are getting a little help this holiday season. The Toys for Kids program gives soldiers the chance to shop around and pick out two toys per child. All the toys are donated by sponsors and the community. Hosted by Fort Sill Family and MWR, the goal is to reach about 500 families with about 3,000 toys! 

    For the eighth year, Fort Sill families are getting a little help this holiday season. The Toys for Kids program gives soldiers the chance to shop around and pick out two toys per child. All the toys are donated by sponsors and the community. Hosted by Fort Sill Family and MWR, the goal is to reach about 500 families with about 3,000 toys! 

  • Firefighters protect coastal California towns as blaze rages

    Firefighters protect coastal California towns as blaze rages

    Monday, December 11 2017 3:13 AM EST2017-12-11 08:13:18 GMT
    Monday, December 11 2017 4:16 PM EST2017-12-11 21:16:06 GMT

    Officials say the largest, most destructive wildfire burning in Southern California is expected to grow as it enters its second week.

    Officials say the largest, most destructive wildfire burning in Southern California is expected to grow as it enters its second week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly