Oklahoma veterinarian removes 21 pacifiers from dog's belly

EDMOND, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma mother and father couldn't figure out what was happening to their child's pacifiers until the baby's grandmother saw the family dog swipe one off a counter.
One nauseous pooch and a trip to their veterinarian's office confirmed the couple's hunch: Dovey had 21 pacifiers lodged in her stomach.
The couple told the veterinarian Dovey had slowed her eating and was vomiting for a few days, but other than that, they thought she seemed fine.
KFOR-TV reports that at first, the veterinarian thought there were only seven to nine pacifiers in Dovey's stomach, but the surgery proved otherwise.
Dovey is on the mend and has already gone home.
The veterinarian cautioned pet owners in a recent Facebook post that "dogs will eat anything, anytime and at any age."
Information from: KFOR-TV, http://www.kfor.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Officials say the largest, most destructive wildfire burning in Southern California is expected to grow as it enters its second week.
Officials say the largest, most destructive wildfire burning in Southern California is expected to grow as it enters its second week.
Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged...
Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.
For the eighth year, Fort Sill families are getting a little help this holiday season. The Toys for Kids program gives soldiers the chance to shop around and pick out two toys per child. All the toys are donated by sponsors and the community. Hosted by Fort Sill Family and MWR, the goal is to reach about 500 families with about 3,000 toys!
For the eighth year, Fort Sill families are getting a little help this holiday season. The Toys for Kids program gives soldiers the chance to shop around and pick out two toys per child. All the toys are donated by sponsors and the community. Hosted by Fort Sill Family and MWR, the goal is to reach about 500 families with about 3,000 toys!
Four people were injured, including the suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, according to the New York Fire Department. All injuries are non-life-threatening.
Four people were injured, including the suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, according to the New York Fire Department. All injuries are non-life-threatening.
A traffic stop in Chickasha led to a large drug bust. On December 6th, police stopped a driver for suspicion of driving under the influence. The driver, James Dale Scott, was not only driving irately but exhibiting signs of being impaired by some substance. K-9 Officer Ori alerted on the passenger door of the vehicle a short distance from the passenger, Brittiny Dawn Alexander.
A traffic stop in Chickasha led to a large drug bust. On December 6th, police stopped a driver for suspicion of driving under the influence. The driver, James Dale Scott, was not only driving irately but exhibiting signs of being impaired by some substance. K-9 Officer Ori alerted on the passenger door of the vehicle a short distance from the passenger, Brittiny Dawn Alexander.