Oklahoma has lowest gas prices in US, Arkansas 5th lowest - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma has lowest gas prices in US, Arkansas 5th lowest

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Holiday travel will be less expensive on Oklahoma's highways than anywhere else in the nation, and Arkansas motorists won't pay much more.

AAA said Monday that the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Oklahoma is $2.19 - the lowest in the US. Gas prices in Arkansas are 3 cents higher at an average of $2.22 a gallon.

During the past week, the national average gas price dropped 2 cents to $2.46. AAA says drivers can expect pump prices to continue to drop heading into the holiday season as supply strengthens. AAA spokesperson Leslie Gamble says gasoline demand is expected to weaken throughout the winter.

AAA says West Coast gas prices are among the highest in the country, with motorists in California paying $3.13 per gallon.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Firefighters protect coastal California towns as blaze rages

    Firefighters protect coastal California towns as blaze rages

    Monday, December 11 2017 3:13 AM EST2017-12-11 08:13:18 GMT
    Monday, December 11 2017 4:28 PM EST2017-12-11 21:28:56 GMT

    Officials say the largest, most destructive wildfire burning in Southern California is expected to grow as it enters its second week.

    Officials say the largest, most destructive wildfire burning in Southern California is expected to grow as it enters its second week.

  • 3 Trump accusers speak out, call for congressional probe

    3 Trump accusers speak out, call for congressional probe

    Monday, December 11 2017 10:43 AM EST2017-12-11 15:43:27 GMT
    Monday, December 11 2017 4:26 PM EST2017-12-11 21:26:51 GMT

    Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged...

    Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.

  • Fort Sill families go shopping during the Toys for Kids program

    Fort Sill families go shopping during the Toys for Kids program

    Monday, December 11 2017 4:16 PM EST2017-12-11 21:16:17 GMT

    For the eighth year, Fort Sill families are getting a little help this holiday season. The Toys for Kids program gives soldiers the chance to shop around and pick out two toys per child. All the toys are donated by sponsors and the community. Hosted by Fort Sill Family and MWR, the goal is to reach about 500 families with about 3,000 toys! 

    For the eighth year, Fort Sill families are getting a little help this holiday season. The Toys for Kids program gives soldiers the chance to shop around and pick out two toys per child. All the toys are donated by sponsors and the community. Hosted by Fort Sill Family and MWR, the goal is to reach about 500 families with about 3,000 toys! 

    •   
Powered by Frankly