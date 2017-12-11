Craig Co. Teen to Be Tried as Adult

CRAIG COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Koalten Orr, 14, will be tried as an adult for the shooting death of his stepmother Laura Hendrix in August 2016.

The Court of Criminal Appeals has overturned a Craig County judge’s decision. Under the law, a teenager is tried as an adult if charged with first degree murder.

Orr was bound over for trial. He’s now set for District Court Arraignment in Vinita January 8th, 2018.



Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.