Gov Fallin Issues Executive Order on Sexual Harassment, Unlawful Discrimination

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Governor Mary Fallin (Source State of Oklahoma) Governor Mary Fallin (Source State of Oklahoma)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – Governor Mary Fallin issued an executive order directing state officials and state agency directors to build an environment free from sexual harassment and unlawful discrimination:

“Sexual harassment is wrong and cannot be tolerated… We have seen a growing number of sexual harassment incidents reported in Oklahoma and across the nation. Our state employees, like all Oklahomans, have a right to work in an environment free from any form of sexual harassment and other forms of harassment and unlawful discrimination”

All state officials and agency directors are to be proactive in training about and preventing inappropriate behavior.

“Employees in both the public and private sector should feel protected in the workplace,” Attorney General Mike Hunter said. “I encourage both state agencies and private sector businesses to reach out to our office to inquire about sexual harassment training.”

