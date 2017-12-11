Tar Creek Superfund site targeted for immediate, intense attention

OTTAWA COUNTY, OK (KSWO) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released the list of Superfund sites has targeted for immediate and intense attention. In Oklahoma, EPA will target the Tar Creek Superfund site.

“Getting toxic land sites cleaned up and revitalized is of the utmost importance to the communities across the country that are affected by these sites. I have charged the Superfund Task Force staff to immediately and intently develop plans for each of these sites to ensure they are thoughtfully addressed with urgency. By getting these sites cleaned up, EPA will continue to focus on ways we can directly improve public health and the environment for people across America,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt.

Tar Creek is a former lead and zinc mine and one of the nation's most complex Superfund sites. The EPA, the state of Oklahoma and the Quapaw Tribe will also clean up nearby residential properties and provide job training for area residents.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.