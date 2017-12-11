Tulsa man arrested following child abuse allegations - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Tulsa man arrested following child abuse allegations

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
TULSA, OK (KSWO)- A man is in custody this morning in Tulsa as a child is fighting for its life.

Zachary Collins, 24, was arrested over the weekend for child abuse and neglect after authorities say he slammed a 21-month-old child's head into a wall. Collins was reportedly watching over his girlfriend's child while she was at work.

Investigators say it's likely they'll know more about the child's condition today. An initial report said the child suffered bleeding from the brain.

