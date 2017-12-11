Ft Sill soldiers return home just in time for the holidays

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO)- Just ahead of the holidays, about 30 soldiers are back home this morning.

The soldiers returned during a welcome home ceremony just around 5:00 this morning. Those returning are with Fort Sill's 761st Explosive Ordnance Detachment. They're returning from the Central Command Area of Operation.

Their welcome home ceremony was originally scheduled for last night at the Rinehart Fitness Center, but was pushed back to 5:00 this morning because of flight schedules.

