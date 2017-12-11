Jefferson County enacts burn ban

Jefferson County has put a burn ban into effect for the next seven days.

The order was signed on Monday morning. The ban prohibits all outdoor burning while it is in effect. The only exceptions include barbequing outside and welding, as long as there is a spotter and ample water supply available.

If caught violating this order, the crime is punishable by up to a $500 fine and up to a year in jail.

County Commissioners will re-visit the ban next week and could extend it for another 7 days.

Jefferson County is the 10th county to enact a burn ban as the state faces a growing danger of fire with dry conditions and wind across the state.

