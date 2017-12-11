Duncan Chisholm Trail Kiwanis Club’s remaining Christmas trees a - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Duncan Chisholm Trail Kiwanis Club’s remaining Christmas trees are up for grabs

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- If you're in need of a Christmas Tree this holiday season, the Duncan Chisholm Trail Kiwanis Club wants to help you out.

Earlier this month, they held their annual tree sale at Fuqua Park. The tree lot is now closed but there are still a few trees left behind.

The club moved the trees outside of the gate at the park and are available to anyone who needs one. They do ask you to leave a small donation if you can.

Kiwanis Club members say they just want the trees to have a home for Christmas.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

