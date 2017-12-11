‘Holiday for Heroes’ Card Project thanks OK Veterans for their service

OK (KSWO)- For the eighth consecutive year, Christmas cards will be delivered to Oklahoma veterans and hospitalized military personnel. Many of the cards are handmade by Oklahoma school children.

The cards will be delivered before Christmas Day to residents at all seven state veterans’ centers as well as Fort Sill’s Reynolds Army Hospital and the OKC VA Hospital.

“This is a fantastic way to thank our veterans who have sacrificed so much for our country.” Joe Dorman, a former state legislator, launched the “Holiday for Heroes” program at Rush Springs Middle School in 2010. “We’re doing our part to inspire school kids to respect our veterans and to remember these heroes during the holidays.”

Almost 6,000-holiday cards were delivered last year to veterans throughout the state.

“Here’s a special opportunity for Oklahoma schoolchildren to help send holiday cards to our military men and women recovering at Fort Sill, to veterans at our seven state retirement facilities and to the VA Hospital in Oklahoma City,” said State School Supt. Joy Hofmeister. “Our veterans and active duty service members have given us the gift of freedom, and I encourage our students to give back to them during this special time of year.”

Invitations to participate in the program have been extended to public schools, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts and "anybody else who wants to help bring holiday cheer to our military personnel," Dorman said.

The cards should be mailed by December 18th to:

Holiday for Heroes, ? Joe Dorman

P.O. Box 559

Rush Springs, OK 73082

