Couple arrested following traffic stop in Chickasha

CHICKASHA, OK (KSWO)- A traffic stop in Chickasha led to a large drug bust. On December 6th, police stopped a driver for suspicion of driving under the influence.

The driver, James Dale Scott, was not only driving irately but exhibiting signs of being impaired by some substance. K-9 Officer Ori alerted on the passenger door of the vehicle a short distance from the passenger, Brittiny Dawn Alexander.

During a search of the vehicle, 118 grams of methamphetamine, 62 grams of marijuana, and $8,125.00 were located.

Scott and Alexander were arrested and are being held at the Grady County Law Enforcement Center. Scott faces charges of failure to maintain lane of travel, improper right turn, driving under the influence of any intoxicant, trafficking in methamphetamine, and possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 2000’ of a school. Alexander on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 2000’ of a school.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.