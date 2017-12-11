Fort Sill families go shopping during the Toys for Kids program

Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged...
Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.
Officials say the largest, most destructive wildfire burning in Southern California is expected to grow as it enters its second week.
Officials say the largest, most destructive wildfire burning in Southern California is expected to grow as it enters its second week.
One Elgin student is on cloud nine after meeting his hero Monday. It's all thanks to Elgin Middle School Winter Wish Program!
One Elgin student is on cloud nine after meeting his hero Monday. It's all thanks to Elgin Middle School Winter Wish Program!
Lawton Public School officials say Edison Elementary has been closed for the rest of the day due to an apparent gas leak.
Lawton Public School officials say Edison Elementary has been closed for the rest of the day due to an apparent gas leak.
Duncan police need your help identifying several suspects caught on camera breaking into multiple cars over the weekend.
Duncan police need your help identifying several suspects caught on camera breaking into multiple cars over the weekend.