Fort Sill families go shopping during the Toys for Kids program

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO)- For the eighth year, Fort Sill families are getting a little help this holiday season.



The Toys for Kids program gives soldiers the chance to shop around and pick out two toys per child. All the toys are donated by sponsors and the community.

Hosted by Fort Sill Family and MWR, the goal is to reach about 500 families with about 3,000 toys! It's the only program of its kind in the Army and one mother says there's no other post that shows so much support.

"It's really nice to come out here. Everyone is so helpful, sweet, and kind and it makes you feel good going into the holidays,” said shopper Lydia Clendenin.

The Toys for Kids Program is only for active duty soldiers, E-4 and below. Soldiers must have been referred to the program by their commander.

If you're an eligible soldier, you can stop by the Fort Sill Conference Center until Friday between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

