Residents concerned after string of car break-ins

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) -Duncan police need your help identifying several suspects caught on camera breaking into multiple cars over the weekend.

One homeowner off Ranchwood Place says it was not until Saturday morning when he got into his truck that he realized someone had ransacked his things. He watched security camera footage back from Friday night into Saturday morning, posted it to Facebook and realized he wasn't the only one hit by these criminals.

One night. One neighborhood. Three different vehicles. All caught on camera. What looks like a group of teenagers checked peoples' car doors and dug through the ones that were unlocked.



"It really irritates you because you feel like you're violated," said Howard Raney, homeowner. "You're in your home, your personal space. You consider your vehicle an extension of that and when somebody goes through those things without your permission or knowledge it's a little upsetting. It's disheartening."



Thankfully, nothing too valuable was stolen from Raney's truck, but, other homeowners weren't so lucky. The thieves got away with over $200 and a pistol from a car outside this home on Bent Tree.



In Raney's five years of living in the area, this isn't the first time this has happened to him. He's learned not to leave valuables in his truck and to lock his truck.



"You know, they steal change, maybe a pocket knife, that's about the worst thing I've had stolen,' said Raney.



Raney believes the teens were just looking for some early Christmas presents and throwing out what they didn't want.



A neighbor up the road called him and found a few of his belongings the suspects stole along with his business cards. They were scattered on the ground in front of their house.



Raney has this message for the thieves and warns his neighbors to be on the lookout.



"You might want to change your practice," said Raney. "You have a great risk of being hurt and for everybody else, lock your vehicles."

If you recognize any of the suspects in the surveillance videos, please contact Duncan Police.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.