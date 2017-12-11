Wish granted for Elgin student - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Wish granted for Elgin student

By Re'Chelle Turner, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

ELGIN, OK (KSWO)- One Elgin student is on cloud nine after meeting his hero Monday. It's all thanks to Elgin Middle School Winter Wish Program!

Nicholas Meraz is a 5th grade student at Elgin Middle School. He got the opportunity to meet University of Oklahoma golfer Rylee Reinerston.
Meraz wanted to meet him because they're both hearing impaired and he knew they would have a lot in common!

"I just felt like...wow he is here," said Meraz.

Back in September some of his friends heard that he wanted to meet his hero and OU golfer Rylee Reinerston. With help from teachers and the school's Winter Wish Program that dream came true.

"It was so cool because I saw his smile and right away I knew that he was excited to see me. To finally have a chance to meet him is super special and I'm glad I could come down," said Reinerston.

There was one topic Meraz and Reinerston could relate to.

"Sports that's basically it," said Meraz.

They also loved The University of Oklahoma, OU's golf team and President Donald Trump. They're both hearing impaired, but Reinerston inspired Meraz to not let any adversity stop him from living his dreams.

"Just know that you are made differently for a reason, God has a plan and a purpose for you in life and just to know that you are special and God created you for the way that you are. Keep your head up at all times," said Reinerston. 

It was advice Meraz said he will use as he gets older.

"Don't let anyone get you discouraged," said Meraz.

The day meant so much for Meraz and his family. His father, who happens to be Elgin Public School's superintendent, said it wouldn't have been possible without the Winter Wish Program.

"We were just overwhelmed it's so awesome this program does so many good things for all of our kids. We've had the governor here and all kinds of stars and wishes being granted," said Meraz.

Granting wishes and putting smiles on kids faces is what the program is all about.

"We've got over 700 kids every kid got to make two wishes and also a wish for the community. So we are giving away candy, lunches, and shoes and we are giving away other experiences that are really incredible and that's what it's about kids being kind and making those wishes," said Evon.

Nicholas' wish was the start of the this years Winter Wish Program. Evon and other teachers have several other wishes they will be granting later this week.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • #MeToo spotlight increasingly pointed at past Trump conduct

    #MeToo spotlight increasingly pointed at past Trump conduct

    Monday, December 11 2017 10:43 AM EST2017-12-11 15:43:27 GMT
    Tuesday, December 12 2017 6:15 AM EST2017-12-12 11:15:04 GMT

    Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged...

    Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.

  • After NYC subway bombing, Trump slams 'chain migration'

    After NYC subway bombing, Trump slams 'chain migration'

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 12:33 AM EST2017-12-12 05:33:52 GMT
    Tuesday, December 12 2017 6:14 AM EST2017-12-12 11:14:41 GMT

    The man arrested in the bombing, who told investigators he wanted to retaliate for American action against Islamic State extremists, came to the U.S. from Bangladesh in 2011 on a visa available to certain relatives of U.S. citizens.

    The man arrested in the bombing, who told investigators he wanted to retaliate for American action against Islamic State extremists, came to the U.S. from Bangladesh in 2011 on a visa available to certain relatives of U.S. citizens.

  • Admin says big revenue from GOP tax plan; analysts less rosy

    Admin says big revenue from GOP tax plan; analysts less rosy

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 3:44 AM EST2017-12-12 08:44:43 GMT
    Tuesday, December 12 2017 6:08 AM EST2017-12-12 11:08:16 GMT

    Public polling shows many Americans are unhappy with the proposal. The separate bills recently passed by the House and Senate combine steep tax cuts for corporations with more modest reductions for most individuals.

    Public polling shows many Americans are unhappy with the proposal. The separate bills recently passed by the House and Senate combine steep tax cuts for corporations with more modest reductions for most individuals.

    •   
Powered by Frankly