Tips to prevent holiday season crime

Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged...
Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.
The man arrested in the bombing, who told investigators he wanted to retaliate for American action against Islamic State extremists, came to the U.S. from Bangladesh in 2011 on a visa available to certain relatives of U.S. citizens.
The man arrested in the bombing, who told investigators he wanted to retaliate for American action against Islamic State extremists, came to the U.S. from Bangladesh in 2011 on a visa available to certain relatives of U.S. citizens.
Public polling shows many Americans are unhappy with the proposal. The separate bills recently passed by the House and Senate combine steep tax cuts for corporations with more modest reductions for most individuals.
Public polling shows many Americans are unhappy with the proposal. The separate bills recently passed by the House and Senate combine steep tax cuts for corporations with more modest reductions for most individuals.
Officials say the largest, most destructive wildfire burning in Southern California is expected to grow as it enters its second week.
Officials say the largest, most destructive wildfire burning in Southern California is expected to grow as it enters its second week.
The woman was arrested and charged with making criminal threats.
The woman was arrested and charged with making criminal threats.