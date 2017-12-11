LPS musicians to play with Brian White

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A group of Lawton musicians are getting a chance to perform with a country music star.



Tuesday night, LPS orchestra students will play with Lawton native Bryan White in "LPS Presents: a Bryan White Christmas."



They'll be playing classic Christmas songs, as well as songs from White's Christmas Album.



The concert will be free and open to the public – though the orchestras are asking for donations to better fund their programs and save to bring in more music artists in the future.



The concert will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday at Eisenhower High School.

