LPS musicians to play with Brian White

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A group of Lawton musicians are getting a chance to perform with a country music star.
 

Tuesday night, LPS orchestra students will play with Lawton native Bryan White in "LPS Presents: a Bryan White Christmas."

They'll be playing classic Christmas songs, as well as songs from White's Christmas Album.

The concert will be free and open to the public though the orchestras are asking for donations to better fund their programs and save to bring in more music artists in the future.

The concert will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday at Eisenhower High School.

