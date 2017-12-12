Acting head of OSDH testifies before investigative committee - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Acting head of OSDH testifies before investigative committee

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source Oklahoma State Department of Health) (Source Oklahoma State Department of Health)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- The acting head of the Oklahoma State Department of Health has testified before a House investigative committee on the agency's recent budget problems.

The acting leader said a $30-million cash infusion from the Legislature will help the OSDH but more systemic changes are needed to permanently stabilize the agency after years of mismanagement.

The agency announced last week that almost 200 positions would be laid off to reduce costs. The $30-million infusion will be used to give laid-off employees a cash payment equal to 18 months of health insurance premiums.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Would-be suicide bomber in New York City faces court hearing

    Would-be suicide bomber in New York City faces court hearing

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 12:36 AM EST2017-12-13 05:36:50 GMT
    Wednesday, December 13 2017 6:45 AM EST2017-12-13 11:45:06 GMT

    A Bangladeshi immigrant is expected to appear before a federal magistrate to face terrorism charges accusing him of setting off an explosive strapped to his body in a New York City transportation hub.

    A Bangladeshi immigrant is expected to appear before a federal magistrate to face terrorism charges accusing him of setting off an explosive strapped to his body in a New York City transportation hub.

  • Tillerson softens US stance on possible talks with NKorea

    Tillerson softens US stance on possible talks with NKorea

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 5:33 PM EST2017-12-12 22:33:51 GMT
    Wednesday, December 13 2017 6:36 AM EST2017-12-13 11:36:16 GMT

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. has discussed with China about how North Korea's nuclear weapons might be secured in case of instability in the reclusive nation.

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. has discussed with China about how North Korea's nuclear weapons might be secured in case of instability in the reclusive nation.

  • Tax package would lower top tax rate for wealthy Americans

    Tax package would lower top tax rate for wealthy Americans

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 3:44 AM EST2017-12-12 08:44:43 GMT
    Wednesday, December 13 2017 6:14 AM EST2017-12-13 11:14:35 GMT

    Public polling shows many Americans are unhappy with the proposal. The separate bills recently passed by the House and Senate combine steep tax cuts for corporations with more modest reductions for most individuals.

    Public polling shows many Americans are unhappy with the proposal. The separate bills recently passed by the House and Senate combine steep tax cuts for corporations with more modest reductions for most individuals.

    •   
Powered by Frankly