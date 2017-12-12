Acting head of OSDH testifies before investigative committee

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- The acting head of the Oklahoma State Department of Health has testified before a House investigative committee on the agency's recent budget problems.

The acting leader said a $30-million cash infusion from the Legislature will help the OSDH but more systemic changes are needed to permanently stabilize the agency after years of mismanagement.

The agency announced last week that almost 200 positions would be laid off to reduce costs. The $30-million infusion will be used to give laid-off employees a cash payment equal to 18 months of health insurance premiums.

