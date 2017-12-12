OKC officer charged with murder also involved in 2015 shooting death

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- We are learning more about the first Oklahoma City police officer to be charged with murder in nearly 10 years.



Sergeant Keith Sweeney was charged in connection with the death of Dustin Pigeon. Pigeon was reportedly suicidal when police made contact with him last month.

Sweeney was also involved in the shooting death of a suspect during a chase in 2015. He was not charged in that case.

Posts on his social media also showed one image reading quote, "written laws aren't protecting you... My morality is."

A spokesperson for the Oklahoma City Police Department says the department does not support vigilantism or violence.

