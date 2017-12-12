Man injured in Caddo County crash succumbs to his injuries - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Man injured in Caddo County crash succumbs to his injuries

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
CADDO COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- A man who was injured in a crash in Caddo county last month has died.

Alexander Belsome of Winnsboro, Louisiana died over the weekend from injuries sustained in a November 29th crash. It happened about 2 miles east of Lookeba in Caddo County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Belsome was traveling north on County Road 2620 when he lost control of the Toyota Camry he was driving. It went off the road and hit a tree.

He was taken to Integris Baptist Hospital in Oklahoma City. According to OHP's report, he died as a result of massive trunk injuries received in the crash.

