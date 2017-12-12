Oklahoma man charged in shooting officer case

CLINTON, Okla. (AP) — A police officer in central Oklahoma is recuperating after being shot during a traffic stop.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says Clinton Police Capt. Mike Murley was shot during a traffic stop last week when a passenger in the vehicle got out and opened fire. The bureau says Murley was shot in both arms.

The Oklahoman reports that the suspect, Alfonso Proa-Rios, was arrested. He’s facing charges in Custer County of shooting with intent to kill. He remains jailed.

Investigators say the 41-year-old suspect had outstanding warrants for felony charges in the county of possession of controlled substance, possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property.