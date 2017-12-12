Share Your Christmas brings in $10K in food, toys, and donations

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Thanks to your generosity during our Share Your Christmas event, families served by the Lawton Food Bank and The Salvation Army are going to have a memorable holiday season.



Because our viewers shared part of their Christmas last Saturday, we're happy to report we collected over $10,000 in food, toys, and cash donations.

Thank you to everyone who came out to see us last weekend and to the teams at the Walmart stores on Sheridan Road and 67th Street for letting us set up.

We topped our goal from last year and we couldn't have done it without the support of so many. Thank you for sharing your Christmas this year.

