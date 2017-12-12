Texas deputies rescue woman from house fire

Panola County sheriff’s deputies rescued a woman from a burning house Monday morning and it was all captured on body cam video.

The fire happened around 1:30 a.m. in the Fairplay community of Panola County.

When deputies Travis Curry, Chris Dickerson and Callahan Malone responded they saw flames coming through the roof.

As the deputies ran towards the house they were met by the homeowner and a neighbor who were yelling and pointing to a window on the side of the house telling deputies there was a woman trapped in the bedroom.

Deputies Curry and Dickerson climbed through the broken window and entered the bedroom. Through the smoke they discovered the woman lying unconscious on the floor.

As the flames grew closer to the window they were able to pick her up off the floor and pass her out the window to Deputy Callahan Malone.

The victim was breathing but unresponsive when EMS arrived, according to deputies.

A medical helicopter came and took the victim to University Health in Shreveport with burns and smoke inhalation.

Deputies say a man who had managed to escape before the deputies got there was also taken to a nearby hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The deputies were also able to save an unconscious family dog that was also in the bedroom.

Deputy Curry was taken to East Texas Medical Center in Henderson for a cut on his leg he got when climbing through the broken window.

Fire crews remained on the scene for several hours battling the flames.

