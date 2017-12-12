Man critically injured after crashing into toll booth

GRADY COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- A man is in critical condition after striking the Chickasha Toll Gate.

The collision occurred just after 2:00 a.m. on December 10th near Mile Marker 78 of the HE Bailey Turnpike. That’s about two miles southwest of Chickasha.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a Volvo Semi-Truck was eastbound on I-44 when the driver failed to slow for the Chickasha Toll Gate and struck the attenuator, a concrete wall, as well as the toll gate structure.

The driver of the semi was taken to a hospital by helicopter in critical condition.

