Man critically injured after crashing into toll booth - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Man critically injured after crashing into toll booth

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Source RNN Source RNN

GRADY COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- A man is in critical condition after striking the Chickasha Toll Gate.

The collision occurred just after 2:00 a.m. on December 10th near Mile Marker 78 of the HE Bailey Turnpike. That’s about two miles southwest of Chickasha.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a Volvo Semi-Truck was eastbound on I-44 when the driver failed to slow for the Chickasha Toll Gate and struck the attenuator, a concrete wall, as well as the toll gate structure.

The driver of the semi was taken to a hospital by helicopter in critical condition.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Tillerson softens US stance on possible talks with NKorea

    Tillerson softens US stance on possible talks with NKorea

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 5:33 PM EST2017-12-12 22:33:51 GMT
    Wednesday, December 13 2017 6:36 AM EST2017-12-13 11:36:16 GMT

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. has discussed with China about how North Korea's nuclear weapons might be secured in case of instability in the reclusive nation.

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. has discussed with China about how North Korea's nuclear weapons might be secured in case of instability in the reclusive nation.

  • Would-be suicide bomber in New York City faces court hearing

    Would-be suicide bomber in New York City faces court hearing

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 12:36 AM EST2017-12-13 05:36:50 GMT
    Wednesday, December 13 2017 6:35 AM EST2017-12-13 11:35:54 GMT

    A Bangladeshi immigrant is expected to appear before a federal magistrate to face terrorism charges accusing him of setting off an explosive strapped to his body in a New York City transportation hub.

    A Bangladeshi immigrant is expected to appear before a federal magistrate to face terrorism charges accusing him of setting off an explosive strapped to his body in a New York City transportation hub.

  • Tax package would lower top tax rate for wealthy Americans

    Tax package would lower top tax rate for wealthy Americans

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 3:44 AM EST2017-12-12 08:44:43 GMT
    Wednesday, December 13 2017 6:14 AM EST2017-12-13 11:14:35 GMT

    Public polling shows many Americans are unhappy with the proposal. The separate bills recently passed by the House and Senate combine steep tax cuts for corporations with more modest reductions for most individuals.

    Public polling shows many Americans are unhappy with the proposal. The separate bills recently passed by the House and Senate combine steep tax cuts for corporations with more modest reductions for most individuals.

    •   
Powered by Frankly