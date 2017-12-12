Escaped Oklahoma prisoner recaptured in Arizona

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma prison inmate who escaped during the weekend has been recaptured in Arizona.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials say 32-year-old Ronnie Henderson was apprehended by police in Phoenix about 6:30 p.m. Monday as he was walking in a hallway of a motel.

Officials say the Corrections Department’s fugitive apprehension agents tracked Henderson to the motel and alerted local police.

Henderson was reported missing on Saturday after a head count at the Lexington Assessment and Reception Center in Cleveland County.

Corrections officials say Henderson was serving 40 years in state prison for convictions on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, manufacturing a controlled substance and eluding a police officer in Oklahoma County.