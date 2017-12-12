Escaped Oklahoma prisoner recaptured in Arizona - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Escaped Oklahoma prisoner recaptured in Arizona

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma prison inmate who escaped during the weekend has been recaptured in Arizona.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials say 32-year-old Ronnie Henderson was apprehended by police in Phoenix about 6:30 p.m. Monday as he was walking in a hallway of a motel.

Officials say the Corrections Department’s fugitive apprehension agents tracked Henderson to the motel and alerted local police.

Henderson was reported missing on Saturday after a head count at the Lexington Assessment and Reception Center in Cleveland County.

Corrections officials say Henderson was serving 40 years in state prison for convictions on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, manufacturing a controlled substance and eluding a police officer in Oklahoma County.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Would-be suicide bomber in New York City faces court hearing

    Would-be suicide bomber in New York City faces court hearing

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 12:36 AM EST2017-12-13 05:36:50 GMT
    Wednesday, December 13 2017 6:45 AM EST2017-12-13 11:45:06 GMT

    A Bangladeshi immigrant is expected to appear before a federal magistrate to face terrorism charges accusing him of setting off an explosive strapped to his body in a New York City transportation hub.

    A Bangladeshi immigrant is expected to appear before a federal magistrate to face terrorism charges accusing him of setting off an explosive strapped to his body in a New York City transportation hub.

  • Tillerson softens US stance on possible talks with NKorea

    Tillerson softens US stance on possible talks with NKorea

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 5:33 PM EST2017-12-12 22:33:51 GMT
    Wednesday, December 13 2017 6:36 AM EST2017-12-13 11:36:16 GMT

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. has discussed with China about how North Korea's nuclear weapons might be secured in case of instability in the reclusive nation.

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. has discussed with China about how North Korea's nuclear weapons might be secured in case of instability in the reclusive nation.

  • Tax package would lower top tax rate for wealthy Americans

    Tax package would lower top tax rate for wealthy Americans

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 3:44 AM EST2017-12-12 08:44:43 GMT
    Wednesday, December 13 2017 6:14 AM EST2017-12-13 11:14:35 GMT

    Public polling shows many Americans are unhappy with the proposal. The separate bills recently passed by the House and Senate combine steep tax cuts for corporations with more modest reductions for most individuals.

    Public polling shows many Americans are unhappy with the proposal. The separate bills recently passed by the House and Senate combine steep tax cuts for corporations with more modest reductions for most individuals.

    •   
Powered by Frankly