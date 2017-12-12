Soldier’s Xpress donates gifts to CASA

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Soldier Xpress and the Marine Corps Cannoneer School is helping Court Appointed Special Advocates of SW OK to provide gifts to children in foster care this holiday season.



This is the second year the Marines have donated out of pocket for the program in exchange for free travel to the airport for holiday block leave.

The executive director of CASA of SW OK Wilma Whittaker says the gifts will go a long way spreading Christmas cheer this season.



“We're so grateful for the generosity of these young soldiers. Like the foster children we serve, they're not home for the holidays. So, the toys and gifts don't replace a permanent home and family but, without a doubt, the donations will bring some much-needed joy to the children we serve."



CASA of Southwest Oklahoma serves 95 children in foster care across Comanche, Stephens, Jackson, and Jefferson counties. CASA screens and trains volunteers to advocate in the best interest of the children.

