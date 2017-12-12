Oklahoma health board fires suspended internal auditor

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma State Board of Health has fired internal auditor Jay Holland as director of the Office of Accountability Systems.

The board voted Tuesday to dismiss Holland, who was placed on leave following the resignation of Terry Cline as health commissioner amid what the board called financial mismanagement.

Board spokesman Tony Sellars referred questions to the state Attorney General's Office, where spokeswoman Terri Watkins declined comment.

The finances of the health department are the subject of an investigative audit by the state auditor's office and an investigation by state House committee. A multi-county grand jury is also investigating the agency.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.