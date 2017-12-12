Blair girl celebrates 9 years of life following organ transplant - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Blair girl celebrates 9 years of life following organ transplant

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
JACKSON COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Nearly a decade ago, KSWO brought you a story about a baby girl from Blair who was fighting for her life. Today, Madison Mitchell celebrated the 9 year anniversary of her life-saving liver transplant.

Mitchell was diagnosed with a rare liver condition when she was only eight-weeks-old. The life-threatening condition caused her liver to fail and her skin to jaundice. After months of waiting for a donor, and just before her first Christmas, she underwent surgery at just 8-months-old in St. Louis.

Now, Madison Mitchell is an active 9-year-old and is trying to spread the word about organ donation. Madison attends the biannual Transplant Games of America. She represents Team Oklahoma at the games.

Today at school, Madison and her friends released a balloon for each year of her life while holding posters asking: “Do you have the little red heart?” The little red heart refers to having the red heart on your driver’s license stating you are an organ donor. They also held a moment of silence to be thankful for the gift of life Madison received.

Madison uses her experience to teach others about organ donation in hopes of saving the lives of others.

