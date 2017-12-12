A Child Who Hopes: Meet Audrina

OK (KSWO)- An Oklahoma teenager is looking to find a forever family this holiday season. Audrina, 17, is a big fan of science and hopes to one day become a marine biologist. She's been in and out of foster homes since she was 7-years-old. Lacey Lett has her story in "A Child Who Hopes".



Audrina is under the microscope this day drawing her favorite animal, the whale. This sharp teenager knows a lot about these massive mammals too.



“Sperm whales get up to 65 and a half feet long.”

“Do you think one day you'll go whale watching?”

“Mhm, go swimming with one but I would be kind of scared to go swimming with a sperm whale because they are so big.”

Audrina fed the exotic fish and Science Museum Oklahoma. It was a real treat for this inquisitive girl. When Audrina isn't researching whales, she's thinking about what kind of animal she'd love to have one day.

“I want to ask Santa for a Sphynx cat but they won't allow live animals at the place I'm at.” So, Audrina plans on putting Pokémon cards on her wish-list.

The 17-year-old girl lives in a group home with more than a dozen other girls living in similar situations. Sadly, she's been in and out of numerous homes for the last 10 years while in state care.

“A lot… I can't even keep count.”

It's the main reason she wants to find an adoptive family.

“Why is it important for you to find a family?”

“So, I won't have to go from place to place.”

A difficult past is forcing her to live a life of instability.

“Because my mom had not been taking care of me properly.”

She was around 7 then. Now a young woman still hoping for a family to support her as she transitions into adulthood.

What’s her first stop with an adoptive family?

“Go out to eat with them. Celebrate my adoption.”

It’s just a dream now but, hopefully, one day it will become a reality and this teen will find a place to call home.

If you'd like to meet Audrina, you can call the Oklahoma Department of Human Services at 580-471-7942.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.