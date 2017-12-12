Bryan White’s concert will benefit LPS orchestra programs

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma native and Grammy award winner Bryan White is in Lawton tonight!



He's performing at Eisenhower High School in a fundraiser to benefit the orchestra programs at Eisenhower and Lawton High.



In fact, he tweeted earlier today saying:

"Tonight, I'm performing just down the street from the hospital I was born in and my Mom is doing the show with me. Doesn't get more sentimental than that."

White says he's here tonight for a lot of different reasons:



"I'm here because I love coming home, I love Christmas music, and I love Christmas concerts but, more importantly, I love what it's about tonight. We're raising money for the kids and music and that's very near and dear to my heart."

The concert starts at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are still available at the door for a monetary donation.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.