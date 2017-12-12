Bryan White’s concert will benefit LPS orchestra programs - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Bryan White’s concert will benefit LPS orchestra programs

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma native and Grammy award winner Bryan White is in Lawton tonight!

He's performing at Eisenhower High School in a fundraiser to benefit the orchestra programs at Eisenhower and Lawton High.

In fact, he tweeted earlier today saying:

"Tonight, I'm performing just down the street from the hospital I was born in and my Mom is doing the show with me. Doesn't get more sentimental than that."

White says he's here tonight for a lot of different reasons:

"I'm here because I love coming home, I love Christmas music, and I love Christmas concerts but, more importantly, I love what it's about tonight. We're raising money for the kids and music and that's very near and dear to my heart."

 The concert starts at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are still available at the door for a monetary donation.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Would-be suicide bomber in New York City faces court hearing

    Would-be suicide bomber in New York City faces court hearing

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 12:36 AM EST2017-12-13 05:36:50 GMT
    Wednesday, December 13 2017 6:45 AM EST2017-12-13 11:45:06 GMT

    A Bangladeshi immigrant is expected to appear before a federal magistrate to face terrorism charges accusing him of setting off an explosive strapped to his body in a New York City transportation hub.

    A Bangladeshi immigrant is expected to appear before a federal magistrate to face terrorism charges accusing him of setting off an explosive strapped to his body in a New York City transportation hub.

  • Tillerson softens US stance on possible talks with NKorea

    Tillerson softens US stance on possible talks with NKorea

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 5:33 PM EST2017-12-12 22:33:51 GMT
    Wednesday, December 13 2017 6:36 AM EST2017-12-13 11:36:16 GMT

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. has discussed with China about how North Korea's nuclear weapons might be secured in case of instability in the reclusive nation.

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. has discussed with China about how North Korea's nuclear weapons might be secured in case of instability in the reclusive nation.

  • Tax package would lower top tax rate for wealthy Americans

    Tax package would lower top tax rate for wealthy Americans

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 3:44 AM EST2017-12-12 08:44:43 GMT
    Wednesday, December 13 2017 6:14 AM EST2017-12-13 11:14:35 GMT

    Public polling shows many Americans are unhappy with the proposal. The separate bills recently passed by the House and Senate combine steep tax cuts for corporations with more modest reductions for most individuals.

    Public polling shows many Americans are unhappy with the proposal. The separate bills recently passed by the House and Senate combine steep tax cuts for corporations with more modest reductions for most individuals.

    •   
Powered by Frankly