Salvation Army prepares for Distribution Day

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas for The Lawton Salvation Army's Angel Tree Program! For over 20 years it's been providing items for children that may otherwise go without during the holidays.

Nearly 280 families from Comanche and Stephens Counties will receive toys, clothing and more for their children. It's all thanks to community members and businesses who adopted the angels and bought them gifts. Volunteers are now gearing up for Distribution Day on Friday.

Every corner and aisle of the gym is filled with items kids can't wait to unwrap Christmas morning!



"Oh it's a little princess building set, tiny little animals and so forth, we always see that they have two articles of clothing, and this is a medical doctor play set which someone is going to have fun with that," said Duitsman.



Over 700 gifts came bearing from people in the community, organizations and several businesses.



"It makes you feel good when you are looking at this to think of how the people felt when they were buying this for somebody else because they are giving their heart, their time and their money and it just gets to you," Duitsman said.

The program wouldn't be possible without help from people who have a passion for giving back.

"And we just volunteer whatever times we can give during our day," said Duitsman.

"The Salvation Army's Auxiliary is the main volunteer that have put this all together. I couldn't do it without the volunteers," said Major Robinson.

The program is based off your income and provides gifts for children up to the age of 13. When parents come to pick up the gifts they're reactions is priceless.

"When mom's and dad's come in, and we meet them with the basket, they are just so grateful," said Nance.

"Just thankful that they've gotten help from the Salvation Army, otherwise they wouldn't not have gotten help at all," said Major Robinson.



Volunteers said the best part apart the program is bringing joy to so many families.

"It really warms your heart, this is the true meaning of Christmas we all get wrapped up in our own families and our work and everything else, but to do something like this really makes you feel good, swings you back to where you should be," said Duitsman.

Volunteers will continue to prepare bags all this week! On Friday, families will be able to come by and pick up the presents along with a food basket on Distribution Day.

