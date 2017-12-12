LIVE: Election coverage of the contentious Alabama senate race

As election results come in Tuesday night, WSFA 12 News will have live coverage from across the state.

Our reporters will have live updates from the watch parties for Roy Moore and Doug Jones. We will also have insight from political analyst Ken Hare.

Along with coverage of the high-profile U.S. Senate special election, we will have coverage of the Alabama Senate District 26 special primary election.

Live streaming coverage will start at 7:30 p.m. and go throughout the night. You can watch live on the WSFA 12 News app on your smartphone, Roku device or Amazon Fire device and on WSFA.com.

