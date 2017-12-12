LPD: Woman shot in the head with pellet gun - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

LPD: Woman shot in the head with pellet gun

By Monte Brown, Anchor
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A woman was sent to a Lawton hospital Tuesday night after police say she was shot in the head with a pellet gun.

It happened a little before 7 p.m. near Northwest Homestead Drive and Ferris Avenue. LPD says the victim's car was shot with a pellet as well. Officers roped off part of the First United Methodist Church parking lot as part of the crime scene. They later searched the area for evidence and called in detectives to investigate.

We'll keep you updated when more information is released.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Tillerson softens US stance on possible talks with NKorea

    Tillerson softens US stance on possible talks with NKorea

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 5:33 PM EST2017-12-12 22:33:51 GMT
    Wednesday, December 13 2017 6:36 AM EST2017-12-13 11:36:16 GMT

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. has discussed with China about how North Korea's nuclear weapons might be secured in case of instability in the reclusive nation.

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. has discussed with China about how North Korea's nuclear weapons might be secured in case of instability in the reclusive nation.

  • Would-be suicide bomber in New York City faces court hearing

    Would-be suicide bomber in New York City faces court hearing

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 12:36 AM EST2017-12-13 05:36:50 GMT
    Wednesday, December 13 2017 6:35 AM EST2017-12-13 11:35:54 GMT

    A Bangladeshi immigrant is expected to appear before a federal magistrate to face terrorism charges accusing him of setting off an explosive strapped to his body in a New York City transportation hub.

    A Bangladeshi immigrant is expected to appear before a federal magistrate to face terrorism charges accusing him of setting off an explosive strapped to his body in a New York City transportation hub.

  • Tax package would lower top tax rate for wealthy Americans

    Tax package would lower top tax rate for wealthy Americans

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 3:44 AM EST2017-12-12 08:44:43 GMT
    Wednesday, December 13 2017 6:14 AM EST2017-12-13 11:14:35 GMT

    Public polling shows many Americans are unhappy with the proposal. The separate bills recently passed by the House and Senate combine steep tax cuts for corporations with more modest reductions for most individuals.

    Public polling shows many Americans are unhappy with the proposal. The separate bills recently passed by the House and Senate combine steep tax cuts for corporations with more modest reductions for most individuals.

    •   
Powered by Frankly