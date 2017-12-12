LPD: Woman shot in the head with pellet gun

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A woman was sent to a Lawton hospital Tuesday night after police say she was shot in the head with a pellet gun.

It happened a little before 7 p.m. near Northwest Homestead Drive and Ferris Avenue. LPD says the victim's car was shot with a pellet as well. Officers roped off part of the First United Methodist Church parking lot as part of the crime scene. They later searched the area for evidence and called in detectives to investigate.

We'll keep you updated when more information is released.

