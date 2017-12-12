Bryan White returns to Lawton for Christmas concert - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Bryan White returns to Lawton for Christmas concert

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Grammy award-winning country music singer Bryan White, who was born in Lawton, returned to the his birthplace for a special Christmas concert Tuesday night. The benefit concert was held at Eisenhower High School to help raise money for the school's orchestra programs. Concert goers paid for their ticket through donations.

White sang some of his original songs along with some Christmas favorites. He said there was one song he had to sing.

"You know, you have to do I'll be home for Christmas since I am home,” White said. “And my mom will do some Karen Carpenter Christmas classics."

His mom also joined him on stage for a few numbers. Students in the orchestra also played a few songs with White. 

