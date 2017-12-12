Duncan 3rd graders make snowmen for young hospital patients

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)-A group of third graders at Horace Mann Elementary in Duncan is doing something to give back to those who will spend their holiday in the hospital.



They're making about 25 little snowmen to give to the children in Children's Hospital at OU Medical center.



The school received the Duncan Excellence Award and was given the money through the school's foundation to buy supplies.



The students' teacher says it's a way for them to live what they learn in the classroom about giving, empathy and kindness.

“The kids are always like, we're just kids, what can we do to not just talk it, but show it to others?” says Jami Cole, a 3rd grade teacher at the school. She adds, “I thought by coming up with this project, this is showing them, this is giving them an idea of what it's like to give back to people less fortunate than they are.”

Cole originally suggested doing something for the children at Children's Hospital because her daughter spent a lot of time there. Her daughter is now 19 years old and the two of them will take the snowmen there on Saturday.

Cole says the kids are like elves because, the hospital is arranging for Santa to deliver the snowmen to the children.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.