Duncan 3rd graders make snowmen for young hospital patients - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Duncan 3rd graders make snowmen for young hospital patients

By Paula Van Drisse, Anchor
Connect
Source: KSWO Source: KSWO

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)-A group of third graders at Horace Mann Elementary in Duncan is doing something to give back to those who will spend their holiday in the hospital.

They're making about 25 little snowmen to give to the children in Children's Hospital at OU Medical center.

The school received the Duncan Excellence Award and was given the money through the school's foundation to buy supplies.

The students' teacher says it's a way for them to live what they learn in the classroom about giving, empathy and kindness.

“The kids are always like, we're just kids, what can we do to not just talk it, but show it to others?”  says Jami Cole, a 3rd grade teacher at the school.  She adds, “I thought by coming up with this project, this is showing them, this is giving them an idea of what it's like to give back to people less fortunate than they are.”

Cole originally suggested doing something for the children at Children's Hospital because her daughter spent a lot of time there.  Her daughter is now 19 years old and the two of them will take the snowmen there on Saturday.

Cole says the kids are like elves because, the hospital is arranging for Santa to deliver the snowmen to the children.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Tillerson softens US stance on possible talks with NKorea

    Tillerson softens US stance on possible talks with NKorea

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 5:33 PM EST2017-12-12 22:33:51 GMT
    Wednesday, December 13 2017 6:36 AM EST2017-12-13 11:36:16 GMT

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. has discussed with China about how North Korea's nuclear weapons might be secured in case of instability in the reclusive nation.

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. has discussed with China about how North Korea's nuclear weapons might be secured in case of instability in the reclusive nation.

  • Would-be suicide bomber in New York City faces court hearing

    Would-be suicide bomber in New York City faces court hearing

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 12:36 AM EST2017-12-13 05:36:50 GMT
    Wednesday, December 13 2017 6:35 AM EST2017-12-13 11:35:54 GMT

    A Bangladeshi immigrant is expected to appear before a federal magistrate to face terrorism charges accusing him of setting off an explosive strapped to his body in a New York City transportation hub.

    A Bangladeshi immigrant is expected to appear before a federal magistrate to face terrorism charges accusing him of setting off an explosive strapped to his body in a New York City transportation hub.

  • Tax package would lower top tax rate for wealthy Americans

    Tax package would lower top tax rate for wealthy Americans

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 3:44 AM EST2017-12-12 08:44:43 GMT
    Wednesday, December 13 2017 6:14 AM EST2017-12-13 11:14:35 GMT

    Public polling shows many Americans are unhappy with the proposal. The separate bills recently passed by the House and Senate combine steep tax cuts for corporations with more modest reductions for most individuals.

    Public polling shows many Americans are unhappy with the proposal. The separate bills recently passed by the House and Senate combine steep tax cuts for corporations with more modest reductions for most individuals.

    •   
Powered by Frankly