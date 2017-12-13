Geminid meteor shower set for Wednesday night

Early Thursday morning is set to be memorable for space fans and skygazers.

The 2017 Geminid meteor season will be peaking around 2 a.m. Thursday, December 14. Astronomers say this year's season could be one of the most impressive due to the close proximity of the meteor 3200 Phaethon which is the parent body for the meteor shower.

Scientists say those watching the sky tonight will be able to see meteors throughout the evening but the best viewing time will be after midnight until 5 a.m. The show will peak at 2 a.m.

No special equipment will be necessary for you to see the meteors but the darker the sky, the easier it will be to see.

