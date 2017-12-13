Geminid meteor shower set for Wednesday night

A Bangladeshi immigrant is expected to appear before a federal magistrate to face terrorism charges accusing him of setting off an explosive strapped to his body in a New York City transportation hub.
A Bangladeshi immigrant is expected to appear before a federal magistrate to face terrorism charges accusing him of setting off an explosive strapped to his body in a New York City transportation hub.
Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) is introducing a mobile application.
Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) is introducing a mobile application.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. has discussed with China about how North Korea's nuclear weapons might be secured in case of instability in the reclusive nation.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. has discussed with China about how North Korea's nuclear weapons might be secured in case of instability in the reclusive nation.
A flu outbreak that has sickened almost one-third of the students at an elementary school in an Oklahoma City suburb has forced the campus to close.
A flu outbreak that has sickened almost one-third of the students at an elementary school in an Oklahoma City suburb has forced the campus to close.
There’s just a few weeks left until Christmas and The Salvation Army in Altus needs more Red Kettle volunteers. Also, Angel Tree gifts need to be turned in by December 19th. “It’s been a blessing to serve so many people”, said Major Ben Walters of the Altus Salvation Army, “But we still have some work to do.”
There’s just a few weeks left until Christmas and The Salvation Army in Altus needs more Red Kettle volunteers. Also, Angel Tree gifts need to be turned in by December 19th. “It’s been a blessing to serve so many people”, said Major Ben Walters of the Altus Salvation Army, “But we still have some work to do.”