Suspects in Duncan car break-ins identified

Suspects in Duncan car break-ins identified

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Duncan police have identified the four suspects caught on camera breaking into cars last weekend. Three different vehicles in that Ranchwood Place area were broken into last Friday night. A KSWO viewer called police Monday night after our story aired with a tip. They were able to identify all 4 suspects in the surveillance video. Thank you!

Detective Eggers with Duncan PD says that one person was arrested on Tuesday. All four suspects in the case are juveniles.

Authorities have been able to recover a few guns and other items that were stolen. IAnyone with information about the remaining stolen items is asked to call the Duncan Police Department.

