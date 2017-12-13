Suspects in Duncan car break-ins identified

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Duncan police have identified the four suspects caught on camera breaking into cars last weekend. Three different vehicles in that Ranchwood Place area were broken into last Friday night. A KSWO viewer called police Monday night after our story aired with a tip. They were able to identify all 4 suspects in the surveillance video. Thank you!

READ MORE: Residents concerned after string of car break-ins

Detective Eggers with Duncan PD says that one person was arrested on Tuesday. All four suspects in the case are juveniles.

Authorities have been able to recover a few guns and other items that were stolen. IAnyone with information about the remaining stolen items is asked to call the Duncan Police Department.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.