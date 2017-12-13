Community Holiday Meals - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OK (KSWO)- Several organizations in Southwest Oklahoma are working to ensure everyone has a holiday meal and companionship this season.

Here is a list of free dinners that are open to the community:

  • Saturday, December 16th (Weather permitting) from 12:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. House of Bread Ministry is hosting a holiday meal at the 
    Museum of the Great Plains.
  • Thursday, December 21st at 6:00 p.m. The Salvation Army is providing a Christmas Dinner in Hollis at the Hollis Civic Center.
  • Monday, December 25th from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Free Christmas dinner at the Stephens County Fairgrounds Main Building. For delivery, call 580-255-3231.
  • Monday, December 25th from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry at American Legion Post 29 at 605 SW 11th Street.

