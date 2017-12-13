Lawton man charged with lewd acts against a child will serve 25 - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton man charged with lewd acts against a child will serve 25 years

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton man charged with lewd or indecent acts with a child under 16 has accepted a plea agreement.

Dylan E. Ross admitted to police that he sexually abused a four-year-old child on two separate occasions inside of his home this year.

Ross will serve 25 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections with 5 of those years suspended. He will also have to pay a $1,000 fine and register as a sex offender.

