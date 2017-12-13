Altus Salvation Army needs volunteers for the holidays

A Bangladeshi immigrant is expected to appear before a federal magistrate to face terrorism charges accusing him of setting off an explosive strapped to his body in a New York City transportation hub.
A Bangladeshi immigrant is expected to appear before a federal magistrate to face terrorism charges accusing him of setting off an explosive strapped to his body in a New York City transportation hub.
Firefighters are finally eking out progress on the titanic task of cutting fire lines around one of the biggest blazes in the history of California.
Firefighters are finally eking out progress on the titanic task of cutting fire lines around one of the biggest blazes in the history of California.
Fed boosts key interest rate for third time this year to range of 1.25 percent to 1.5 percent.
Fed boosts key interest rate for third time this year to range of 1.25 percent to 1.5 percent.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. has discussed with China about how North Korea's nuclear weapons might be secured in case of instability in the reclusive nation.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. has discussed with China about how North Korea's nuclear weapons might be secured in case of instability in the reclusive nation.
Police are investigating at least 10 cases of vandalism at businesses across Altus.
Police are investigating at least 10 cases of vandalism at businesses across Altus.