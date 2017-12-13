Altus Salvation Army needs volunteers for the holidays

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- There’s just a few weeks left until Christmas and The Salvation Army in Altus needs more Red Kettle volunteers. Also, Angel Tree gifts need to be turned in by December 19th.

“It’s been a blessing to serve so many people”, said Major Ben Walters of the Altus Salvation Army, “But we still have some work to do.”

On December 13th, The Salvation Army is providing Christmas Food Boxes to 120 families in Greer County and, on December 21st, will distribute Christmas Food Boxes and Angel Tree gifts to 170 families in Jackson County.

“It has been a blessing to have several volunteers to help serve and deliver meals at Thanksgiving; ring the bells at our Red Kettle locations; adopt Angels from our Angel Tree; donate food, and prepare and serve meals at our Soup Kitchen.”

